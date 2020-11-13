Buses, truck torched and roads blocked in Khayelitsha service delivery protest

Cape Town - Three buses, a truck and private vehicle were set alight on Thursday in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, along Baden Powell Drive, while several roads were blocked with burning tyres in a protest action over service delivery.

The unrest left some matric learners unable to get to their exam venues on time as protests erupted around the N2, causing heavy congestion.

Safety and Security executive director Richard Bosman said the directorate was alerted to the protests in the early hours on Thursday.

“Officers had been trying to bring it under control and roads have been closed off to protect motorists.”

Bosman said one of the officers had to call for assistance after a crowd arrived at his house and threatened to burn a City vehicle. A traffic patrol vehicle was damaged by the stoning. The officer was not injured.

Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Deanna Bessick said three male patients, who suffered head injuries after being stoned, were transported to Delft Community Health Clinic by two ambulances.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed that three of their buses were set alight. “Thankfully, no injuries were reported.”

Dyke-Beyer said they had to move their services to the old Makhaza terminus as a precautionary measure. “This year we have lost 11 buses, and each bus costs about R2.4 million.”