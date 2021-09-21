Business is blooming for flower sellers as Covid-19 deaths drive sales

Cape Town - Used to arranging bouquets for birthdays and weddings, the Adderley Street flower sellers are these days getting more requests for funerals, memorial flower arrangements and condolence flowers as a consequence of the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Alison Snyders and her sister, Karin Bachmann, have been selling flowers for 40 years at the Adderley Street Flower Market.

Snyders said that the current most frequent requests have been for flower arrangements for funerals and condolence baskets. Snyders and her sister were introduced to the market by their grandmother, who was also a flower seller. Snyders said the increase in the requests came following the move from adjusted level 4.

“It’s still in high demand. It was mostly Covid-related or sudden deaths,” said Snyders. Faldiela Gamildien, a flower seller for over 10 years, was brought up in a family involved in the cut flower trade for almost 30 years. She said general requests were for funerals, weddings, birthday celebrations and major holidays such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Christmas. Gamieldien said they were, however, seeing an increase in flower orders for funerals due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It started to increase about three months after we were hit with the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa and up until now it hasn’t really slowed down, to be honest. “We are definitely experiencing a lot of Covid-19 deaths,” said Gamieldien. Gairoeniesa Oliver, 42, has been selling flowers since the age of 14.