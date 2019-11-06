Heidi Volkwijn, manager for services to the youth and adult programme at The League of Friends of the Blind, said that while the City had done a lot to improve inclusivity for persons with disabilities, a lot needed to be done for businesses to be more accommodating of disabled people.
“Many restaurants do not have a braille menu or a menu in any format that a person who is visually impaired will be able to access,” she said.
“While it’s easy for businesses to put in a ramp and have different menus, the culture of how disabled people are treated and the othering of these people needs to change and more awareness needs to be raised on how to accommodate people with disabilities,” she said.
According to Erica du Toit, awareness and sensitisation co-ordinator at Western Cape Association for Persons with Disabilities, more businesses are accommodating to people who are in wheelchairs.