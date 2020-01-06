On Sunday Eskom announced Stage 2 load shedding would continue until 5am on Monday morning. “The system remains constrained and vulnerable. As such load shedding Stage 2 will have to continue from 8am on Sunday until 5am on Monday (today).”
The embattled power supplier implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Saturday following an “unanticipated conveyor belt failure at the Medupi power station”.
In an update on Sunday it said the conveyor belt had been repaired, but the incident and the loss of additional generation units caused it to deplete its emergency diesel and water storage levels. These needed to be restored as SA heads into the working week today.
“Our teams work tirelessly to return units back from planned and unplanned outages. Owing to inadequate maintenance over years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages,” it said. “Load shedding is an essential measure to ensure the integrity of the grid is not compromised,” Eskom said. However, it is still unclear whether Eskom will have to institute power cuts in the week ahead.