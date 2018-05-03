Cape Town - Bus commuters are in for a rough week after talks between unions and employers collapsed.

A mediation meeting facilitated by the CCMA and the bargaining council fell through when parties couldn’t agree on offers on the table.

Employers apparently denied that they had put a 9% offer on the table and instead reverted to their original offer of an 8% increase in the first year and 8.5% increase in the second year. Workers then also reverted to their original offer of a 12% hike.

The employers involved were the South African Bus Employers Association and the Commuter Bus Employers Organisation.

ALSO READ: Economy hit by #BusStrike

“We are shocked because we tried to negotiate this and were thrown this curve ball,” said Tony Franks, spokesperson for the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union.

After the employers gave an ultimatum of a 9% increase for the first year and 8.5% in the second year last week, they told unions on Thursday they hadn’t.

“We were surprised when they said that because we clearly heard this from them,” Franks said. He added they would have to go back to their members.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Zanele Sabela accused employers of negotiating in bad faith.

“I am lost for words. It’s bad faith really. It’s just bad faith,” Sabela said.

The employer parties of the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council said it was “regrettable” they could not come to any form of resolution.

“We do understand that both parties have communicated their respective positions. We are still interested in finding a resolution that all parties can afford,” said spokesperson John Dammert.

He said this would hit South African commuters hard.

READ MORE: #BusStrike: Pay hike to impact fares, bosses warn

“Millions of South African commuters’ woes will ultimately extend to increased ticket costs once services resume if labour’s unrealistic demands are met,” he said.

In Johannesburg, unions said on Friday they would soon embark on mass action across the country, accusing employers of refusing to engage meaningfully in wage talks to end a strike now in its third week.

In a statement sent out on May 4, National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said the unions, which are affiliated to the South African Federation of Trade Unions, had decided to intensify the strike "because employers in the bus sector have declared war on commuters".

"They did not attend the mediation with the goal of resolving the strike. They wasted our time," it said.

"Their refusal to engage meaningfully in wage talks demonstrates that they are dishonest and disingenuous and have displayed nothing but contempt for workers and the community at large."

Numsa said the unions would meet on Friday to finalise details of mass action and protests in various parts of the country.

Numsa said unions rejected the current offer on the table of an eight percent wage increase for the first year and 8.5 percent for the second year.

Among other grievances, unions are angry that alternate drivers on long bus trips are only paid for the time they are actually behind the wheel, and have accused bus companies of subverting the law by refusing to pay night shift allowances.

"We cannot compromise on these core demands because they are flagrant abuse of workers’ rights," Numsa said.

@MarvinCharles17

[email protected]