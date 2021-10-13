CA1st to prioritise people over profits, in running for mayoral position

Cape Town - The Credible Alternative 1st (CA1st) Movement hopes to reposition the City to serve its inhabitants and not political heavyweights. The CA1st Movement evolved from the SA First Forum, a civil society organisation, and officially released its manifesto on October 2.

The movement attempts to hold all levels of government accountable for corruption, abuse of power, bureaucratic inertia and failure to provide services. The movement’s media liaison person, Zahra Ismail, said in terms of its manifesto the movement has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, self-enrichment or non-performance and will recall any of its councillors found guilty of such behaviour. CA1st Movement hopes to provide good quality housing that is affordable.

CA1st mayoral candidate advocate Rod Solomons said: “Dealing with the housing problem is more than putting roofs over people’s heads: the key is that people must live in dignity. “Educational, recreational, religious and work opportunities must be nearby the housing that is developed and there must be access to basic services such as water electricity, transport and safety,” the movement said in its manifesto. During the launch of its manifesto, Solomons said: “Many Capetonians lost hope in the current City administration, and many people feel or felt that there are no other options. The seemingly deliberate inefficiencies of the current DA-led administration, steered by their elitism and classism, have left so many Capetonians frustrated and without the services that they deserve.”