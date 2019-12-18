Cafda celebrates 75 years of helping Cape Flats communities









NPO Cape Flats Development Association has been assisting people in the area for 75 years. TRACEY ADAMS African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - One of the oldest organisations playing a significant role in relieving social difficulties in Cape Town, the Cape Flats Development Association (Cafda), is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Cafda was founded in 1944 to assist communities ravaged by floods, poverty and inequality. Its first chairperson was Mary Attlee, the sister of Clement Attlee, who served as prime minister of the UK from 1945 to 1951. She started a soup kitchen in Retreat to bring relief to people living in shacks across the Cape Flats. Chairperson of Cafda’s governing board, Mark Rossouw, said: “There was a great need for this type of organisation to deal with social issues during the dark days of apartheid. During those days, many children were not attending school, the illiteracy rate was high, and housing was a major issue.” Rossouw said Cafda had run a recreational centre, known as the Mary Attlee Centre, at which young people could meet and engage in various activities such as sewing and craftwork. The activities there had helped to “keep children off the streets”.

Affordable homes had been provided at Cafda Village, and the organisation had built homes in Vrygrond and Bishop Lavis. In 1957, Cafda built 336 houses. Cafda could be considered a pioneer developer of social housing because it had seen the need for this before City authorities.

“The organisation remains relevant today, and people who grew up at Cafda Village said they could still remember receiving food from (Cafda’s) school feeding programme and at the soup kitchen,” he said.

The organisation was in the process of recording the experiences of people who interacted with Cafda during the early years of its existence.

Dr Margaret Elsworth, the oldest member of Cafda, celebrated her 90th birthday last week with volunteers at the Claremont Cafda bookshop. She is a co-founder of Shawco and founder of the African Scholars’ Fund. She received an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 1996.

