Cafda was founded in 1944 to assist communities ravaged by floods, poverty and inequality.
Its first chairperson was Mary Attlee, the sister of Clement Attlee, who served as prime minister of the UK from 1945 to 1951. She started a soup kitchen in Retreat to bring relief to people living in shacks across the Cape Flats.
Chairperson of Cafda’s governing board, Mark Rossouw, said: “There was a great need for this type of organisation to deal with social issues during the dark days of apartheid. During those days, many children were not attending school, the illiteracy rate was high, and housing was a major issue.”
Rossouw said Cafda had run a recreational centre, known as the Mary Attlee Centre, at which young people could meet and engage in various activities such as sewing and craftwork. The activities there had helped to “keep children off the streets”.