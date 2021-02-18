Call for applications to sit on land planning tribunal
Cpae Town - The City of Cape Town has called for applications and nominations for members to serve on the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT), as the external members’ contracts will end in June.
The function of the MPT is to consider and decide on land use and development applications submitted to the City’s Development Management Department.
The MPT was established on July 1, 2015, when the municipal planning by-law came into effect. Twenty-five members serve on the MPT, nine of whom are professionals from the private sector. The external members’ contracts expire on June 30.
“We are calling on residents and interested parties to apply or nominate external members to serve on the tribunal. The MPT fulfils a very important function and those wanting to serve on the tribunal must have the time and experience to attend to the duties as provided for in planning legislation,” said mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.
“Members must also have knowledge and experience in any one, or all of the disciplines of spatial planning, land use management, land development, and the applicable laws. This is a great opportunity for professionals to contribute to and influence Cape Town’s built environment.”
The closing date for submissions and nominations is February 26. New members’ contracts will start on July 1.
MPT members are expected to prepare for and attend regional panel meetings at least once a week, read reports, conduct site visits and fulfil other duties. External members are appointed for a period of five years and their contract is renewable once.
Application and nomination forms are available at: https://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/City%20calling%20for%20nominations,%20applications%20for%20planning%20tribunal
Completed applications or nominations, accompanied by the applicant or nominee’s CV, must be sent to: [email protected]
Incomplete and late applications will not be considered.
Cape Argus