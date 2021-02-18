Call for applications to sit on land planning tribunal

Cpae Town - The City of Cape Town has called for applications and nominations for members to serve on the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT), as the external members’ contracts will end in June.

The function of the MPT is to consider and decide on land use and development applications submitted to the City’s Development Management Department.

The MPT was established on July 1, 2015, when the municipal planning by-law came into effect. Twenty-five members serve on the MPT, nine of whom are professionals from the private sector. The external members’ contracts expire on June 30.

“We are calling on residents and interested parties to apply or nominate external members to serve on the tribunal. The MPT fulfils a very important function and those wanting to serve on the tribunal must have the time and experience to attend to the duties as provided for in planning legislation,” said mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.

“Members must also have knowledge and experience in any one, or all of the disciplines of spatial planning, land use management, land development, and the applicable laws. This is a great opportunity for professionals to contribute to and influence Cape Town’s built environment.”