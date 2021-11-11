Call for calm after two 'much-loved' taxi owners shot and killed in Delft

Cape Town - Taxi bosses have called for calm after two prominent taxi owners were shot and killed in Delft on Tuesday night, fearing that it could further fuel the taxi war raging in the Western Cape. Paul Ruiters and Mervin Williams were killed on the corner of Delft Main Road and Voorbrug Avenue.

Williams was an owner and member of Delft-Bellville Taxi Association. Ruiters was recently elected as the chairperson of the association, which forms part of the northern region. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said cases of murder were opened for investigation. Twigg said Delft police attended to a complaint of a shooting incident and upon arrival on the scene they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. “The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the shooting is unknown,” he said. The suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

Northern Taxi Region spokesperson Alfred Carelse said both Ruiters and Williams were much-loved and respected members of the northern taxi region. He said they were outstanding businessmen and worked tirelessly to ensure growth and transformation of the minibus taxi industry. “As owners of taxis, operating with valid operating licences, they were known for their commitment to ensure outstanding customer service. This was reflected in the relationship that they held with their drivers and those that assisted them in ensuring that the commuters reached their destination safely and timeously,” said Carelse. He said Ruiters and Williams were deeply devoted to their families.

“Our plea as a region is that at this time, all in the minibus industry remain calm and collaborate with the police to ensure that those responsible for their death are brought to book, and that justice will be served.” SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman said he does not believe that people should lose their lives by the barrel of the gun. “If they want to speak about issues, they must rather use the boardroom table to iron out their issues.”