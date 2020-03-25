Call for Capetonians to foster dogs during Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - Abandoned animals are expected to be in a vulnerable position during the lockdown period, prompting Tears Animal Rescue organisation to make an urgent call to the public to make their homes available for fostering. Tears Animal Rescue manager Lauren Carlyle said there would be a rise in abandoned and surrendered animals during the lockdown because people might struggle to feed their families at home, which would have a negative impact on their pets. There are 110 dogs and 130 cats in the shelter. There are also between 30-40 animal patients in the clinic already. Carlyle said staff involved in shelter operations and essential services would continue to work on rotation. They would continue to provide emergency services to sick, injured, stray and abandoned animals in communities, including Masiphumelele, Ocean View, Redhill and Vrygrond. “We’re busy working on a roster for our mobile clinic which we will publish so that people know when and where to bring us sick and injured animals,” she said.

Carlyle said they had received an “incredible response” from people willing to open their hearts and homes to provide foster care for dogs during the lockdown. Tears had received more than 1200 emails already and it was hoped the dogs would receive homes by the end of this week.

The veterinary hospital will remain open to treat animals in need and the mobile clinic will still ambulance sick and injured animals. Stray animals and abandoned pets will still be collected as long as it is safe to do so.

Carlyle said: “Once our dogs are fostered out, our biggest need will be funds to offset the loss of income from having to close our four charity shops. We appreciate any contributions into our Emergency Relief Fund.”

Tears adoption co-ordinator Marnie Steffny said it was a perfect time for families to adopt, while they were at home and a great time for bonding.

“Fostering is another awesome way to ease the burden on animal shelters.”

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has said that they will commit to doing "everything we can within the ambit of current legislation to prevent animal suffering at this time".

The SPCA will have 23 staff, including a qualified Veterinarian quarantined with our animals onsite.

"This team of dedicated individuals, will be leaving their families and their home comforts to ensure that all our current animals are cared for and that stray and critically ill animals can still be admitted at this time. We are appealing to the public to assist us with caravans to enable this team of individuals to sleep with a measure of comfort and privacy while on site and ask those who can assist to kindly email [email protected] with the details," the organisation said on Facebook."

Visit: https://tears.org.za/donate/ or email [email protected]

[email protected]