Call for Capetonians to submit input on IDP as deadline fast approaches

Cape Town - With only a week left, members of the public and businesses operating in the City are urged to submit input for the drafting of the City’s new five-year Integrated Development Plan (IDP). The City is drafting the new term of office five year IDP for 2022-2027 and have called on residents and businesses to submit their inputs. The IDP focuses on the needs of Cape Town, service delivery, and how to involve communities/reach communities and residents.

The IDP will be the City’s principal strategic guide for all planning, budgeting and delivery over the next five years. The draft IDP will then be made available for public comment during March/April 2022. “Once approved, the IDP will set the City of Cape Town’s developmental goals and needs, and other strategic priorities for the period. Thus, it is an extremely important policy document as the City’s budget and performance targets for the next five years will be based on the priorities and strategies outlined in the IDP,” the City said.

“This year’s input methods and period have been impacted, and thus restricted, by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the late local government election date,” the City said. Development Action Group Programme Director Helen Rourke has called on the City to extend the deadline. “Last year the City of Cape Town was exceptionally proactive around the District Plans and we are aware that processes are underway in a number of neighbourhoods around Local Area Plans,” Rourke said.