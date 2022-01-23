Call for clarity after Premier Alan Winde suspends MEC Albert Fritz with immediate affect

Cape Town - There has been an urgent call for clarity from Premier Alan Winde following the sudden announcement of Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz's suspension late on Sunday evening. On Sunday evening, Premier Alan Winde issued a statement on suspension after “serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of MEC Albert Fritz” were brought to the premier’s attention in the past week.

“I have summoned the MEC and informed him of these allegations, as well as my decision to suspend him with immediate effect, which he has accepted. “I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. MEC Fritz has offered his full cooperation in this investigation. “An update will be provided in due course,” Winde said.

The GOOD Secretary general Brett Herron has meanwhile called for urgent clarification following the sudden announcement, saying that the residents of the Western Cape are owed answers. “There's far too much speculation about what the suspension is about, and the statement that was released late this evening gives no clarification, no indication and no detail. “The premier owes it to the people of the Western Cape to explain what the suspension is about, and to give some indication as to whether the allegations are related to performance in his office or matters related outside of his official office as a member of the executive council,” Herron said.

“So we call on the Premier Alan Winde to urgently address the people of the Western Cape and to inform them what the basis of the suspension is.” Leader of the ANC in the province Cameron Dugmore said the fact that the MEC, who is also the DA’s provincial chairperson, “has been suspended in a most un-Alan Winde-like move” is a clear indication that something is seriously wrong. “We demand a full an immediate explanation of the allegations against MEC Fritz. In the interest of transparency, open governance, and his responsibility to the people of the province, we demand the premier comes clean and plays open cards with us.

“We don’t want to speculate on the reasons, we want the truth, and we want it now,” said Dugmore. The ACDP also stated that it will await for further answers from the premier, but also welcome news of an investigation into the situation. “These allegations must be very serious if the premier suspended MEC Fritz with immediate effect. As the ACDP, we welcome the investigation and want to request the premier to inform the public of the outcome of the investigation.