Call for clarity on impact of level 4 regulations on agriculture sector

Cape Town - An agriculture economist has called for greater clarity in terms of the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that from Friday, “all agricultural activities can resume as normal” as lockdown measures move from level 5 to level 4. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agriculture, said: “The interpretation of the regulations is somewhat ambiguous in the different provinces and this led to unhappiness in the red meat industry when auctions, for example in the Free State, were stopped and prohibited. Moving to level 4 will hopefully sort out these challenges. “The economy will not be able to withstand another level 5 lockdown. It's therefore imperative that we all adhere to the restrictions set out for as long as possible to protect ourselves and our economy.” Chief executive of Agri Western Cape Jannie Strydom said: “While the new measures are still pending, we hope it will hold good news for commodities that can't do business under the current measures, like the wool and floriculture commodities.” Spokesperson for the provincial Department of Agriculture, Daniel Johnson, said: “All food retail stores will be allowed to ‘sell full lines of products within existing stock’. It's unclear what this means and whether flowers and wine, which are normal product lines in a number of supermarkets, will be included. If included, it will have a major positive impact on a number of industries.

“All farms are going through a difficult time. We just emerged from the drought and Covid-19 led to reduced incomes as certain products weren't allowed to be sold and some markets such as restaurants and fast food outlets were closed. As well as this, there were health-induced inefficiencies and additional costs (such as personal protective equipment to be bought).

“It follows that a number of farms need to look at financial support and to this end the valuation of farms needs to take place. We presume that such services will be included in financial and professional services which will be allowed in level 4,” said Johnson.

Meanwhile, shadow Agriculture MEC Pat Marran said the ANC was “extremely concerned that large numbers of workers concentrated in the agricultural industry are still placed under conditions tantamount to a Covid-19 incubator and don't enjoy proper protection against the pandemic”.

Marran said: “One way to protect farmworkers further would be to stagger pay days to alleviate the Saturday congestion in critical places like transport exchanges and shops.”

