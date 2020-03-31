Call for clarity on spaza shops during Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - DA Spokesperson for small business Zakhele Mbhele has called for clarity and consistency in applying lockdown regulations to spaza shops.

Referring to Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni’s announcement last week on the question of foreign-owned spaza shops being allowed to operate during the lockdown, Mbehle said: “The minister previously said during a ministerial briefing that all spaza shops in communities would be allowed to operate during the lockdown period.

“However, she went on to muddy the waters by saying that those spaza shops that will be open are strictly those that are owned by South Africans, managed and run by South Africans. This is a hugely problematic statement as there is no provision in the regulations for differentiation between South African and immigrant-owned spaza shops, so there is no basis in law to target micro-retailers for closure.”

Mbhele said he would ask Ntshavheni to communicate with her counterpart in the police portfolio, Bheki Cele, concerning police action.

“We have received reports of SAPS officers being confused about whether or not to close unlicensed spaza shops (regardless of ownership) and an executive directive is needed informing the police that such spaza shops must be allowed to remain open.”