Call for comment on proposed walking and cycling strategy for Cape Town

Cape Town - The City has encouraged all residents to comment on its draft Walking and Cycling Strategy which seeks to reposition walking and cycling as accessible, sustainable and primary modes of transport in Cape Town. This long-term strategy was developed to support investment in pedestrian and cycling improvements that promote access to opportunities and integration of transport in Cape Town.

The public have until 14 December 2024 to submit comments for consideration. Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas: “Cape Town's rapid growth, projected to reach 5,8 million by 2040, demands a focus on equity, sustainability and resilience in our urban planning. “Historically, the city's transportation system has prioritised private vehicle use, which has resulted in severe congestion, pollution, and increased traffic fatalities. This car-centric approach is unsustainable for future growth.

“In our efforts to keep Cape Town moving, we need to address these challenges and adopt a bold shift towards active mobility, particularly walking and cycling. These modes play a critical role in supporting public transport systems,” Quintas said. “Unfortunately, Cape Town's infrastructure is not designed to prioritise pedestrians and cyclists. The draft Walking and Cycling Strategy therefore outlines Cape Town's commitment to creating a more inclusive, people-focused transport system and to reposition walking and cycling as primary, safe, and sustainable modes of transport. “Through strategic planning, the City can use this strategy to reshape the current landscape, and address existing gaps in infrastructure, integrate active mobility into urban design, and enhance collaboration across government bodies to achieve long-term, sustainable transport solutions,” said Quintas.

The City said that it has made significant progress in enhancing walking and cycling infrastructure, but much more is needed to meet demand. Walking remains the most common mode of transport for lower income households in particular, while cycling provides a cost-effective and healthy option. Still, both modes face challenges due to inadequate safety and accessibility.

Walking remains the most common mode of transport for lower income households in particular, while cycling provides a cost-effective and healthy option. File picture: Supplied The City has a body of existing planning interventions and a successful track record of implementation for active mobility. Nevertheless, the network remains incomplete, fragmented, and overall insufficient in meeting the need. In pursuing a sustainable transport system, a more holistic and integrated strategy is required, which recognises that walking and cycling will be key, going forward. “Walking and cycling require continuous and safe networks by prioritising infrastructure around key precincts and at public transport interchanges. High-demand cycling routes will be crucial.

“Targeted investments in these areas will then increase mobility, safety and accessibility. Creating highly pedestrianised precincts and cycle highways will offer complete, safe walking and cycling routes that actually have the potential to reduce traffic,” said Quintas. First off, the strategy will focus on strengthening partnerships to raise awareness and improve road safety for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as the refocusing of the City’s existing network and infrastructure planning programmes. Over the long run, the implementation of the strategy will reform transport planning and design to prioritise walking, cycling and public transport over private vehicles with a vision to achieve a people-centric city on a metro-wide scale, where walking and cycling are the preferred modes of transport.

The draft Walking and Cycling Strategy is available here: www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay Comments may be submitted by: Email to [email protected] (quote reference: 110242503)

Online via

Written submissions can be hand delivered to local subcouncils, local libraries or the City of Cape Town, Public Participation Unit, Foyer H, 3rd Floor, Cape Town Civic Centre, 12 Hertzog Boulevard, Cape Town 8001 (quote reference: 110242503)

The City’s Public Participation Unit will assist people who cannot read or write, people living with disabilities and people from disadvantaged groups who are unable to submit written comments to have their objections recorded and submitted to the City. Contact Zandile Mahlasela on [email protected] or call 021 400 5501. For more information please contact Dirk du Preez on 021 444 3805 for technical queries.