Call for comments on amendments to Local Government Bill on municipal elections

Cape Town - Capetonians have until June 26 to comment on how municipal elections are conducted across the country. The standing committee on local government has advertised for public submissions on amendments to the Local Government Bill regarding the “administration and management of municipal elections”, which is under consideration by the National Council of Provinces. Derrick America, chairperson of the committee, said in an advert: “Interested persons and organisations are invited to submit written submissions and requests to make verbal or written presentations to the committee. “The submissions should be addressed to the attention of Johan Coetzee, procedural officer at the email address: [email protected] “Interested persons and organisations who wish to submit an oral submission can do so by sending a voice note to Johan Coetzee on WhatsApp to cellphone number: 082 372 7436.

“Oral submissions must include full contact details. These are your name, email address and contact number. These should reach the standing committee no later than 4pm on June 26.”

Copies of the Local Government Municipal Structures Amendment Bill will be available on request, along with an electronic version of the bill on the legislature’s website (www.wcpp.gov.za).

When the committee was briefed on the proposed amendments by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, supported by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on May 5, members were told the changes were informed by challenges that had been experienced by the IEC in the administration and management of local government elections.

They were told that there were amendments that were related to the establishment of the executive committee, the councillors code of conduct, and the powers of the speaker and the member of the executive council.

