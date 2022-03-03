Call for eligible temporary safety parents after recent 'baby dumping' incidents

Cape Town - The Department of Social Development (DSD) is calling on residents meeting the criteria, to sign up as temporary safety parents, following recent incidents of “baby dumping”. Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez condemned the incidents of abandoned babies.

“We understand that, often, the circumstances which lead to mothers dumping their babies can be complex, however, it is illegal. “We appeal to all expectant mothers, who are unable to take care of their babies, to seek assistance either at any clinic, or to approach their nearest DSD local office or a Child Designated Non-Profit Organisation (NPO). “They can speak to a social worker, who may be able to assist with information about options suitable to the individual’s circumstances,” Fernandez said.

From April 2021 to December 2021, 26 babies had been abandoned. The Department said it is always looking to recruit safety parents to look after babies/ children in need of a temporary safe care. Temporary safe care is an emergency measure that can be used by social workers or police officials when the child is in immediate danger. The child will then be placed in temporary safe care until the outcome of a formal court process. “I would like to appeal for people to sign up as safety parents. We have seen an increased need for child protection services. This is a great way for community members to partner with us and be part of protecting our children,” Fernandez said.

To apply as a safety parent, visit the DSD office to find out more about the process and requirements. Western Cape Child Commissioner Christina Nondo said: “Service providers are asking for greater protections in law for new moms, for the safe relinquishment of babies – as well as more service sites where this is enabled.” Last week, police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the body of a newborn baby was found by a passer-by in Plein Street, Cape Town, on Wednesday morning.