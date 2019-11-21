Call for end to Cape Town's ‘out of control’ taxi bloodshed









Police attended to the scene where taxi boss Tyhilile Mqhele was shot dead on Tuesday. Picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Taxi violence is again spiralling out of control, with at least three killings so far this week. The modus operandi used by the killers appeared similar, with victims targeted while seated in their vehicles. The latest killing was that of a 36-year-old taxi driver, known only as Zaid, also called “Spikey”. He was shot dead on Wednesday morning. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said according to reports, the police responded to the shooting complaint at the taxi rank and they found the victim sustained gunshot wounds into his upper body and he was rushed to a nearby health care facility where he later succumbed due to his injuries. This follows an incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon, where the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) vice-chairman of the Bellville area and taxi boss Tyhilile Elliot Mqhele was gunned down in his car in front of Tafelberg furniture store.

Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said circumstances surrounding the shooting were under investigation.

He said Mqhele was shot and fatally wounded in a parking lot in front of a furniture store on Durban Road in Bellville.

Cata spokesperson Andile Seyamo said he was devastated to hear of the passing of his colleague.

“We worked together (in the) same office.”

He said Mqhele was not only Cata’s vice-chairman, but “he was also affiliated as a chairperson of the Bellville Taxi Association (Belta)”.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, condemned Mqhele’s killing, calling it “callous”.

Madikizela conveyed his condolences to Mqhele’s family.

He requested the police and metro police to have an increased level of visibility in the Bellville and Kraaifontein areas to monitor the situation, “which is understandably very tense”.

On Sunday, 37-year-old Lwazi Bushwana, also a taxi boss, was shot and killed in Mayinjana Avenue in Worcester .

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said according to the reports, the police attended the scene and found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds on his upper body and he was declared dead on the scene.

Madikizela requested the leadership of the Western Cape branch of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) impress on their members to refrain from acts of retaliation and to call for calm among members on both sides of the historical dispute.

Chairperson of the City’s transport portfolio committee Angus McKenzie said the taxi operators, bosses and their associations must stop with “these gangster behaviours”, and offer descent services to the commuters.

The police urge anyone with information and who can assist with investigations to kindly contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

