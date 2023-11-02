Call for MEC Simmers’ suspension for allegedly flouting rules of the ministerial handbook

Cape Town - Premier Alan Winde has chosen to remain mum over allegations that a member of his executive flouted the rules of the ministerial handbook after accusations surfaced that Infrastructure MEC Tertius Simmers claimed housing benefits while he owned property in the metro. The matter has renewed claims of factionalism in the DA ahead of next year’s elections, with opposition parties saying Winde’s silence was in stark contrast to how he acted on fraud and corruption allegations against former speaker Masizole Mnqasela.

Simmers has been accused of “double dipping” at the expense of taxpayers after it emerged that he received a housing subsidy. Simmers said he had not breached the guidelines of the handbook. “I’ve purchased two properties for investment purposes. The purchase is of public knowledge as declared to the provincial legislature and cabinet.

“My primary residence remains in the Garden Route, 450km away from my seat of office. My family remains at that residence while I fullfil my duties as a member of the executive council.” Cameron Dugmore, leader of the opposition in the Western Cape legislature, said his party was concerned that Simmers was receiving rental income for his property in Cape Town while claiming the housing subsidy. “A detailed complaint accompanied with an affidavit will be submitted to the Code of Conduct Committee of the legislature (today).

“We will ask for a speedy investigation by the committee which must be tabled before the legislature within three weeks. “It is clear that MEC Simmers has conducted himself in an unethical manner and worse, that he has the full backing of Premier Winde. “This in stark contrast to how allegations against former speaker Masizole Mnqasela were vigorously pursued by Winde,” said Dugmore.

Approached for comment yesterday, Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw, said Winde had no further comment, and referred the Cape Argus to Simmers’ statement. Provincial speaker Daylin Mitchell did not respond to questions by deadline yesterday. The EFF meanwhile has called for Simmers to be suspended.

“This blatant abuse of state resources in the form of housing remuneration benefits is clearly a violation of the ministerial handbook and spitting in the face of the poorest of the poor in the Western Cape,” the party said. “The lies perpetuated by the DA-led administration claiming to run a clean government in the Western Cape is a dream too far-fetched for their administration, rotten to the core, and little by little their true colours of corruption are showing.” Carlos Mesquita, spokesperson for GOOD Party MPL Peter de Villiers, said they supported an investigation into the matter.