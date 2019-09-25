The Relief database was also highlighted as a key tool to identify the origin and routes of compressed drug deliveries and shipments through an automated comparative analysis of the tool-marks, logos and chemical compositions of drug packages.
To tackle the illicit drug trade head-on, more than 400 experts from 100 countries representing anti-narcotics agencies, international and regional organisations, called for increased information sharing and co-operation via Interpol.
Underlining a increasing presence of synthetic drugs and the sophistication with which organised crime groups were operating, the second Interpol Global Conference on Illicit Drugs focused on existing and emerging concealment methods, trends and routes, and the convergence with other activities, such as money laundering, financial crime and cybercrime.
The conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from September 17 - 19 was hosted in close collaboration with local police.