SAPS unit netting drugs with a combined value of more than R1.6 million. Picture: SAPS/Supplied Cape Town - The Interpol conference on illegal drugs, held in Cape Town, concluded that Interpol’s global policing capabilities, including i-24/7 (its secure communications system), Drugs Analysis File and capacity-building programmes were all important mechanisms to deal with drug trafficking. The Relief database was also highlighted as a key tool to identify the origin and routes of compressed drug deliveries and shipments through an automated comparative analysis of the tool-marks, logos and chemical compositions of drug packages. To tackle the illicit drug trade head-on, more than 400 experts from 100 countries representing anti-narcotics agencies, international and regional organisations, called for increased information sharing and co-operation via Interpol. Underlining a increasing presence of synthetic drugs and the sophistication with which organised crime groups were operating, the second Interpol Global Conference on Illicit Drugs focused on existing and emerging concealment methods, trends and routes, and the convergence with other activities, such as money laundering, financial crime and cybercrime. The conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from September 17 - 19 was hosted in close collaboration with local police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the world needed a proactive approach in the war against drugs.

“As the men and women of the law, we must be a step ahead of syndicates and drug cartels,” Cele told delegates.

Kim Jong Yang, president of Interpol, said: “The landscape of the global illicit drug trade is complex, rapidly evolving and facilitated by technology such as encrypted communications software and the Dark Net. It’s said the best way out of a problem is through, and we’ll achieve success with the resolve of all law enforcement.”

From enhanced information sharing to prevention and investigation efforts, delegates examined case studies from around the world, pointing to new transnational interactions between organised crime groups.

As a global, neutral platform, Interpol was uniquely placed to work with its 194 member countries and make connections that might otherwise take months, even years, delegates said.

Interpol recently deployed an Incident Response Team (IRT) to Guinea Bissau in response to one of the country’s largest cocaine seizures.

The IRT focused on forensic drug analysis via Interpol’s Relief database, in addition to co-ordinating investigative leads with Brazil and Colombia, and extracting electronic data for analysis.

