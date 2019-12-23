The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS SA), located in Philippi, decided to conduct a study from December 1 to prove the increase of animal negligence during the summer and holiday months.
Allan Perrins, head of communications and resource development in AWS SA, said the nursing team has conducted more than 1000 consultations since the beginning of the month.
“We would conservatively estimate that over the festive period we would have seen around 5000 pets. That’s more than 160 mostly sick or needy animals every day,” said Perrins.
On top of that, between 10 and 20 unwanted or abandoned animals are being admitted every day. According to Perrins, “some are found tied to our gate or callously dumped in our car park, others rescued by our inspectors or caring members of the public”.