Call for pets safety as holidays bring an increase in abandoned animals









Animal Welfare Society of South Africa in Philippi have recorded a noticeable spike in abandoned and surrendered pets over the festive season. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA Cape Town - During the whole year animals suffer human abuse and abandonment, but the holiday season is the most hard-working time in animal welfare and veterinary clinics. The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS SA), located in Philippi, decided to conduct a study from December 1 to prove the increase of animal negligence during the summer and holiday months. Allan Perrins, head of communications and resource development in AWS SA, said the nursing team has conducted more than 1000 consultations since the beginning of the month. “We would conservatively estimate that over the festive period we would have seen around 5000 pets. That’s more than 160 mostly sick or needy animals every day,” said Perrins. On top of that, between 10 and 20 unwanted or abandoned animals are being admitted every day. According to Perrins, “some are found tied to our gate or callously dumped in our car park, others rescued by our inspectors or caring members of the public”.

“The reasons for owners surrendering their animals ranges from the sublime to the ridiculous but we would rather that owners surrender their unwanted pets to us than sell, give them away or dump them,” he said.

There’s a non-selective admissions policy and anyone may admit their unwanted pets for free.

Animals suffer human abuse and abandonment year-round, but the holiday season is the most hard-working time in animal welfare and veterinary clinics. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency/ANA

Nursing assistant Jacques le Roux mentioned the high rate of daily cases of animals who have been sick, abandoned or abused and the increase of animals being dumped at their door.

“Recently we found the case of a puppy, Grace. She was really scared and never had human contact, so we brought her into the hospital, assisted her and started a treatment for her skin disease.”

All pets in the welfare are awaiting a new home. Hannah is a very young Jack Russell adopted by Winston Tissong and his family on Thursday.

They found her through a Facebook alert from the AWS SA. Hannah was found abandoned with two other females and brought to the welfare last week, and they have been adopted already by different people.

“We have never had dogs before, but we wanted a new companion and family member. On holidays, she will go with us or we will stay at home.

“If she can’t go with us we don’t go anywhere,” said Tissong.

[email protected]