Call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to hasten the signing of DNA Bill

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been called to hasten the signing into law of the Criminal Law (Forensics Procedure) Amendment Bill. This after the National Council of Provinces adopted the bill, known as the DNA Bill or CO (convicted offenders) Bill without amendments, which is one step closer to being signed into law.

When passed, the act will compel the government to take DNA samples of Schedule 8 offenders and add them to the convicted offenders’ database before the said offenders are released on parole. Schedule 8 offences include murder, rape, serious assault, theft, kidnapping and public violence. Action Society director of community safety, Ian Cameron, said the nation was a step away from technically making the country a safer place against serial criminality.

He said although they were aware of the immense DNA backlog the police were facing, he hoped the passing of this law would be a starting point to link arrested, charged, or convicted people with previous crimes Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said Cosatu was disappointed that the bill limited the collecting of buccal samples from serving prisoners to only people sentenced for Schedule 8 offences. He said this denied Correctional Services the opportunity to collect DNA samples from people incarcerated for Schedules 1 to 7 criminal offences, which he said were also serious offences.

“There is ample evidence proving that persons who commit petty crimes soon move on to committing far more serious crimes. South Africa is inundated with high levels of crime. Countless women and children are raped. “Thousands are murdered, including SAPS members. Gangs control large areas of our cities. If we are to turn the tide and win the war against criminals, we need to fully empower SAPS. This includes a well-populated, resourced and modern forensics database,” he said. Parks said the government and Parliament should consider a future amendment bill to further strengthen the act to require police and Correctional Services to collect buccal samples from all people imprisoned for any criminal offence.