Call for residents to comment on draft estuarine management plan for Zandvlei

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s spatial planning and environment directorate is calling on residents in the southern suburbs to contribute towards the revision of the five-year estuarine management plan (EMP) for the Zandvlei Estuary in Muizenberg. The City’s environmental management unit, under the directorate, is responsible for the highly modified temporarily open-closed system estuary, which is impacted by the surrounding urban suburbs of Constantia, Plumstead, Tokai, Retreat and Muizenberg, which drain into the catchment.

According to the City, the revised estuary management plan will provide short-, medium- and long-term management priorities and actions to maintain and enhance the estuarine function. “Updated plans will look to protect the critical biodiversity and existing urban infrastructure bordering the vlei and to enable recreational and educational uses for current and future generations,” the City said. City Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews, said the Zandvlei estuary was the last truly functional estuary on the False Bay coast, making it essential that it be conserved from an ecological, social and economic perspective.

Andrews said: “It is possible with good management, targeted remediation and rehabilitation to reduce the nutrient build-up in the vlei. The quality of inflow from the catchment area and sewage spills related to infrastructure failure and load shedding, pose the biggest threats to the estuary’s water quality and overall health. “The City is committed to addressing these challenges. We also note the priority action items listed in the revised plan, among which the proposal to dredge the marine sediments from the lower channel, the development and installation of sewer pump station protocols to manage surcharge and failure events.” Andrews said the City would also be focusing on the enforcement of residential, agricultural and commercial compliance in the wider catchment per the City’s stormwater by-laws, and monitor run-off from sources such as agricultural areas and golf courses.