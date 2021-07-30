Call for residents to report thieves who dig up underground cables to sell

Kensington CPF Chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg said recently the forum had been called out along with law enforcement and police to a site in Acre Road, Facreton adjacent to the Century City train station, where people had dug trenches trying to get to the cables running underground.

Cape Town - The Kensington Community Policing Forum have called on residents living in the area to take a stand against the ongoing theft of cables in several areas across the community.

“As the CPF we might not know what the cables are for but one thing we do not want is to later sit with a situation out of control if we allow this to continue. So we decided to reach out to residents especially in Acre Road, to appeal to them to keep an eye out and report cable theft,” he said.

“For us, we must protect our infrastructure, we understand that they might be other underlying issues and we hope with time we will holistically tackle those too. For now, our drive is to bring an end to the ongoing cable theft and to do that we are encouraging everyone to practise active citizenry and do their bit to safeguard our community,” said Steenberg.

Kensington councillor Helen Jacobs said: “I am aware that cables are being dug up in the area. Law enforcement, SAPS, and the metal theft unit are hard at work patrolling in hotspot areas. We rely a lot on our residents to report the incidents whenever they see them happening.