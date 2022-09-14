Call for rethink on the proposed unlawful entry on premises bill

Cape Town - As public comments on the proposed Unlawful Entering on Premises draft bill close on Friday, City safety and security Mayco member JP Smith has called for Section 8 of the bill allowing only the police to search properties to be expanded. Smith said this section should include all peace officers along with police so that law enforcement officers, metro police and traffic services are able to respond to unlawful entry of premises.

He said the bill had also missed the opportunity to include the definition of the word “reside” in its document. He said it was important that legislation was clearly defined for all to read, interpret and act on. The bill, when enacted, would repeal the Trespass Act, No 6 of 1959.

It proposes that if someone unlawfully gains entry to an enclosed property without permission from the property owner or lawful occupier, they are guilty of an offence and for property owners to put up clear signage – or give an oral warning to the perpetrator, indicating that entry was prohibited before calling the police. It also proposes that trespassers can defend against the charge if there is reasonable belief that they have title or interest on the premises that entitles them to enter the property. The City said it supported the intention behind the draft bill and intended to submit comprehensive comments to render it more effective.

The Lotus River, Ottery, Grassy Park Residents Association raised concerns over how an elderly person living in fear in a crime-ridden area confronted an intruder before calling the police. The association said that the law should create an assumption that anyone who has no lawful business or permission to be on the premises was trespassing. “The owner, our frail senior citizen should be allowed to call the police once they notice an unauthorised person on their premises.

“Criminals can be ruthless and might harm the homeowner, who confronts them,” it said. Dear SA chairperson Rob Hutchinson said this piece of legislation had not been thought through, given the crime statistics in the country, and needed some work. Hutchinson further said the bill was vague in that it can be interpreted in different ways.

