Call for the conservation of Cape Town’s mature trees in in urban forests, cultural landscapes

Cape Town - With Cape Town being one of the least favourable places in the world for growing trees, environmental groups have called for the conservation of trees already growing in urban forests and cultural landscapes, especially after losing so many of them in the Tokai forest area over the years. Environmental conservation organisation TreeKeepers said this was due to a number of factors, including Cape Town’s poor, nutrient-deficient, fast-draining soils, which often repelled water and created desert-like conditions.

Alternatively, the city experienced damp, soggy, clay-like soils with anaerobic conditions which were unsuitable for root growth in trees. TreeKeepers treasurer Henk Egberink said people and groups could conserve trees already growing in urban forests and cultural landscapes by looking after them with some pruning and additional watering in summer. “The bigger problem is the negative attitude of Capetonians towards trees, which is aggravated by the misinformation from fynbos enthusiasts on water usage and health benefits provided by trees,” Egberink said.

He said urban trees were smothered by concrete and tar “collars”. In addition, any road construction or electrical repair did not account for the trees’ root systems – at times, the roots on one side get destroyed, resulting in a toppling tree after a strong wind. Parkscape founder Nicky Schmidt said: “We have lost so much of our urban forest and our cultural landscape, particularly in the Tokai-Constantia Valley. It needs to stop.” She said who said it took decades to grow mature trees, and humans needed these trees – especially those in under-resourced communities where there were so few green and tree spaces.