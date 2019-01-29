Criminals caught stealing cables or committing any rail infrastructural damages should face more serious charges, rather than common theft. Picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Criminals caught stealing cables or committing any rail infrastructural damages should face more serious charges, rather than common theft. These are the views of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and the United National Transport Union (Untu) after incidents in Durban and Nyanga.

In Durban, Metrorail train driver François Gouws was shot at at Umbogintwini station. On Sunday, a train was petrol-bombed and looted at Orient Hills near Krugersdorp, west of Joburg, while on the same day, at the Nyanga substation, a security vehicle was shot at on the notorious Central Line. The bullet went through the windscreen.

Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh said: “The chamber has campaigned for years for copper and cable theft to be treated as major crimes, even as sabotage.

“What makes the situation so serious is that stealing R500 worth (scrap value) of copper and cable theft can do many thousand of rand worth of damage. Replacement costs are high, and there is the huge cost of the disruption they cause. This makes it different and much more serious than other forms of theft.”

Myburgh said cable theft had much greater consequences, and a charge such as sabotage would justify treating it as a serious crime and not simple vandalism.

“Thieves have been getting away with cable theft for years, and until they are made to believe that the law will find them, they will continue to steal,” she said.

Untu announced that it was going to launch a Nedlac 77 process through its affiliated federation, which will allow protest action to be used to force the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Minister of Transport Dr Blade Nzimande to find solutions to the ongoing attacks on Untu members.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the focus and sabotage charges should be for scrap dealers. “The guys who take the cables are the vulnerable guys, the addicts; harsher measures should be exerted on those who create an economy for this. They are the ones who benefit the most and have more knowledge - prosecute them with sabotage.”

