Cape Town - DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has stirred up a social media frenzy with a proposal for unisex bathrooms at Cape Town International Airport.
He said in a Facebook post: “I find it backwards, discriminating and stereotyping that just because you are a male, you must be searched by a male, if you are female you must be searched by a female.
“What about members of the LGBTQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, and intersex)? I am going to challenge this.
“We must also do away with male and female toilets, we must have unisex toilets.”
Madikizela said on Sunday that the process would require public participation and consultation.