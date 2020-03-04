Call on public to nominate candidate for Western Cape safety committee

Cape Town - Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called members of the public to nominate suitable candidates for a non-governmental organisation vacancy in the Provincial Safety Advisory Committee. The committee advises the Community Safety MEC. Fritz said: “All nominations must be submitted in writing in the form of a signed letter indicating contact details of the nominator and his or her interest in policing or community safety, the name, surname and contact details of the candidate and a motivation for the nomination of the candidate.” “Nominations must be submitted by Monday, March 13. These must be accompanied by the signed letter, a detailed CV of the candidate, together with certified copies of their qualifications, an identity document or passport and a letter signed by the candidate accepting the nomination. “Failure to submit the required documents by the closing date will result in the nomination not being considered unless valid reasons for the lateness are supplied,” said Fritz.

The current members of the committee are: the chairperson, Judge James Yekiso, the head of department for Community Safety, Gideon Morris (ex-officio), a business representative, Crispin Sonn and a representative from academia, Professor Clifford Shearing.

The successful candidate will be required to hold office until February 19, 2021 and will be eligible to earn a R2619 meeting fee per day, a R327 meeting fee per hour and travel allowances based on the national tariffs of the Department of Transport.

Fritz said: “The functions of the committee are to advise and make recommendations to assist me in my capacity as Community Safety MEC with the functions of the province of the Western Cape in terms of Chapter 11 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and Chapter 8 of the Constitution of the Western Cape. 1997;

“Strategies, policies, budgets and annual performance plans in respect of the functions in terms of Chapter 11 of the Constitution and Chapter 8 of the Western Cape Constitution.

“Regulations in terms of the Western Cape Community Safety Act (WCCSA) that may be necessary, or any other matter arising from the application of the WCCSA.”

All nominations must be posted to the Head of Department, Community Safety, PO Box 5346 Cape Town 8 000 (Attention: Ms A Dissel); or delivered to the Department of Community Safety, Attention: Ms A Dissel, 2nd Floor, 35 Wale Street, Cape Town; or emailed to [email protected] (Mark the subject box clearly as: Nominations for the Provincial Safety Advisory Committee.)”

Fritz said: “Queries may be directed to Amanda Dissel at 021 483 6548.”

[email protected]