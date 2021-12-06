Call on residents to contribute to the future of District Six, and hear of its progress

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has issued a public invitation to an online meeting and open days at the City Hall, to see and hear about the progress made on the future of District Six. The City, residents, and nominated caretakers have collaborated over the past few months on the Public Realm Study for District Six. Four co-design workshops were held to visualise how the public open spaces, places and streets in District Six could be used to create an inclusive vibrant community.

Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews said District Six was far more than a place of restitution and redress. The neighbourhood had a rich heritage and was a unique and special part of the city that must be embraced by and integrated with its surroundings. “The purpose of the work the City is currently doing with the help of the District Six community and interested parties, is to restore the legacy and vibrancy of the former neighbourhood. Communities are formed over time, and much of this happens in public spaces where we often find a sense of belonging.

“The importance of this project and the collaboration with the community and caretakers of District Six cannot be overstated. “I encourage all to join us – be it through the online meeting, or one of the open days at the City Hall, to see the work that has been done so far,” Andrews said. Those wanting to attend the open days are reminded to follow the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

THE consultants who are working on the Public Realm Study, in collaboration with nominated Caretakers from District Six, presented some of the maps on the Public Realm Study to Alderman Eddie Andrews, the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment. Online meeting: Wednesday, December 8 from 2pm to 3.30pm – this is the third virtual meeting where the City will share feedback with the public. Those who want to join can use the following link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YTE3YmYyMmUtODA3Ni00MjU0LWJjYzMtZTBjZjgxOGY4YWM5%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2218b6867f-6556-4963-9a0b-4ec91d8f1d83%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22f318198a-10eb-4c14-8263-1fb533c2e87f%22%7d