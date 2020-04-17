Call to assist moms in Groote Schuur Hospital lacking baby essentials

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Mothers who gave birth at Groote Schuur Hospital during the lockdown are feeling lonely and don’t have much in the way of supplies for their babies. Newborns Groote Schuur Trust manager Amy MacIver said families were unable to visit to provide the necessary care and support. “If we could get a communications company to provide our unit with free wi-fi it would be the greatest blessing. “The moms could then have video calls with their partners and send pictures of their babies to their families. “Most of them have little or no airtime or data on their phones. There isn’t a TV in most of the wards, and the moms are spending the long days reading a few old magazines. It’s a lonely, difficult journey for them.”

MacIver said there were about 80 babies in the unit.

“Most of the moms have nothing or little in the way of clothes, toiletries and nappies. Any donations would be gratefully accepted. Even a cake or box of doughnuts as a change from hospital food.”

Abigail Bolilitye and her twin boys, Simkele and Amumkele. They were born at 32 weeks in Vredenburg, and due to their low birth weight and associated complications, were taken to Groote Schuur. Picture: Supplied

Twelve women are staying in the hospital, while 68 are moving between their home and the hospital.

Many have supported the trust’s call to donate masks for the mothers and staff members, however essential items such as nappies, baby wipes, clothing, bottles, creams and soap are still required.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel clarified whether baby clothing and other related items could be bought and deemed essential during the lockdown.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the lockdown in containing the spread of Covid-19, all stores currently permitted to remain open for the sale of other essential goods, including supermarkets, may sell these products.

“We’ve been in contact with the chief executives of the large retailers, who’ve undertaken to sell these products at prices which simply cover their basic costs of production and distribution for the period of the lockdown.

“Hospitals and clinics may directly procure these products to provide for the infants in their care.”

For details and to donate, visit www.newborns.org.za or the Newborns Trust facebook page.

[email protected]