Call to help Steenberg soccer talent tour Spain with SuperSport Junior Academy
Cape Town - A Steenberg family is raising funds for their son to participate in the SuperSport Junior Academy Tour to Spain.
Mikaeel Atkins will participate in the under-12 age group.
SuperSport United Soccer Schools Cape Town head coach and SuperSport United Junior Academy coach Brent Sanders said this was a great achievement for the youngster – he was the only player outside of Gauteng selected to participate in the tour as the rest of the group were all from Gauteng and Pretoria, where the academy is based.
“Mikaeel is extremely committed to his training and very rarely misses a training session. His determination and will to succeed has made my job as his coach an easy one. His ability to take instructions and information on board makes him very coachable and I have no doubt he will continue to succeed wherever life may lead him,” said Sanders.
Sanders said the tour took place from November 26 until December 21and consisted of four weeks of intensive expert training and weekly matches against local and La Liga Spanish Clubs that would significantly benefit the young players.
Grandmother Rochelle Atkins said Mikaeel started training with Evertonians Football Club in Grassy Park at the age of 4-years-old and later moved to Southampton Football Club in Parkwood where they entered the under 9 Rygate Tournament in Athlone.
Despite being only seven years old at the time, the young soccer enthusiast captained the team which went on to win the tournament – Mikaeel then went on to train with the SuperSport Soccer School in Newlands which led to his place at the SuperSport Junior Academy in Johannesburg.
“The fee per child for the month long tour is R28 620 inclusive full board, lodging and land arrangements. The flights are not included in the above cost and will be in the region of R8 500 – R11 000 per player,” said his grandmother.
Those interested in assisting Mikaeel are encouraged to contact the family on 076 513 0827 or donate towards SuperSport and use “Mikaeel Atkins, Spain” as reference.
Banking Details: SuperSport United Soccer Schools, Bank: FNB Fourways, Account No 62645661134