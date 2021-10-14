Call to help Steenberg soccer talent tour Spain with SuperSport Junior Academy

Cape Town - A Steenberg family is raising funds for their son to participate in the SuperSport Junior Academy Tour to Spain. Mikaeel Atkins will participate in the under-12 age group.

SuperSport United Soccer Schools Cape Town head coach and SuperSport United Junior Academy coach Brent Sanders said this was a great achievement for the youngster – he was the only player outside of Gauteng selected to participate in the tour as the rest of the group were all from Gauteng and Pretoria, where the academy is based. “Mikaeel is extremely committed to his training and very rarely misses a training session. His determination and will to succeed has made my job as his coach an easy one. His ability to take instructions and information on board makes him very coachable and I have no doubt he will continue to succeed wherever life may lead him,” said Sanders.

Young Steenberg soccer talent Mikaeel Atkins to tour Spain with SuperSport Junior Academy. Young Steenberg soccer talent Mikaeel Atkins to tour Spain with SuperSport Junior Academy. Sanders said the tour took place from November 26 until December 21and consisted of four weeks of intensive expert training and weekly matches against local and La Liga Spanish Clubs that would significantly benefit the young players. Grandmother Rochelle Atkins said Mikaeel started training with Evertonians Football Club in Grassy Park at the age of 4-years-old and later moved to Southampton Football Club in Parkwood where they entered the under 9 Rygate Tournament in Athlone. Despite being only seven years old at the time, the young soccer enthusiast captained the team which went on to win the tournament – Mikaeel then went on to train with the SuperSport Soccer School in Newlands which led to his place at the SuperSport Junior Academy in Johannesburg.