Call to nominate representatives for Cape Peninsula Baboon Advisory Group

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (CPBMJTT), has called on communities in the South Peninsula with a direct interest in baboon management, to nominate representatives to serve on the Cape Peninsula Baboon Advisory Group. The Task Team, which consists of representatives from SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town, is seeking nominations from baboon-affected areas, stakeholders, and organisations.

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Strategic Management Plan (CPBSMP) provides the framework for the sustainable management of the Cape Peninsula’s Chacma baboons, and will be implemented and elaborated upon with area-based solutions developed jointly with affected communities. The Joint Task Team (JTT) concluded its engagements about the CPBSMP and area-based interventions and solutions with affected communities on June 20, 2024. The next step is for communities, stakeholders among which the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, academic and research institutions, the SA Navy, and organisations from the South Peninsula to nominate representatives to serve on Advisory Group.

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Advisory Group is to advise the CPBMJTT on achieving the intended outcomes as stipulated in the Baboon Strategic Management Plan; support its implementation on a local area level; ensure ongoing and constructive engagement between the constituencies and the CPBMJTT; and assist in developing strategic partnerships with stakeholders. Kindly note, the Terms of Reference of the CPBAG, and the nomination form are available online, as follows: SANParks –

CapeNature –

City of Cape Town – Formally constituted groups and organisations such as ratepayers’ associations, academic and research institutions, as well as NGOs or NPOs with a direct and special interest in the Southern Peninsula’s baboon population, are encouraged to submit nominations

The closing date for nominations is midnight on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 The nomination forms must be submitted to [email protected] The CPBMJTT will consider all nominations, and keep the communities, stakeholders, and interested and affected parties informed.