Call to open beaches, parks as 'vast majority of Capetonians have acted responsibly'

Cape Town - City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said that he has heard calls from residents to open recreational areas with lockdown restrictions easing as the country moves to level 3 on Monday. The National Government published new regulations on Thursday applicable to Level 3 of the national lockdown, which allow the public to exercise outdoors between 06:00 and 18:00. According to these regulations parks, reserves, and beaches will remain closed, Plato said. "As the Mayor of Cape Town, I have heard the calls from our residents to open these recreational areas to the public. Given the vastness of these spaces, it is easy for visitors to practice physical distancing while exercising in nature. As such, I am now escalating these calls to the National Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma," Plato said. Section 39, Clauses (g) and (m) of the regulations state that all public reserves, beaches and public parks remain closed to the public.

"We have seen reports in the media about how the South African Police Service (SAPS) have made wrongful arrests of a number of residents, across South Africa, during exercise hours at or near beaches.

"I believe that opening these spaces would allow the SAPS officers to focus on important and urgent matters, and not be burdened by enforcing regulations that have been challenging to interpret for both SAPS officers and residents," the mayor said.

"The vast majority of Capetonians have acted responsibly, observed the strict exercise hours, and they have been forced to make do with the limited spaces available due to parks, reserves and beaches not being open."

Plato said on Friday that he has written to Minister Dlamini Zuma calling on her to consider the opening of parks, beaches and reserves so that the public can exercise in nature, and practice social distancing.

According to the latest Covid-19 stats, there are 15 256 case within the City of Cape Town, and 8 344 recoveries.

