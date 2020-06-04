Call to probe death of Cape Town sex worker while in police custody

Cape Town - Sex workers are calling for an investigation into the death of Elma Robyn Montsumi, a 39-year-old sex worker who died in police custody at Mowbray police station in April. The groups, the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Task Force (Sweat), Sisonke, the National Movement of Sex Workers and Triangle Project, alleged that Montsumi was arrested and afterwards died. Sweat spokesperson Megan Lessing said Montsumi was charged for being in possession of drugs. “She was detained at Mowbray police station. The expectation was that she would be released on bail in terms of the lockdown regulations, but that did not happen.” Lessing said Montsumi’s partner reported that he and some of her friends from the area were able to communicate with her by shouting from the outside of the cell and she would call back on how she was doing.

They reported that on April 11 she felt ill and was vomiting. Her friends said she did not respond on April 12 when they tried to call her. When her partner arrived at the police station an ambulance was there. Bystanders told him Montsumi was inside and she had hanged herself.

Sex workers are calling for an investigation into the death of Elma Robyn Montsumi, a 39-year-old sex worker who died in police custody at Mowbray police station in April. Picture: Supplied

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola said Ipid was investigating. He said, however, “Montsumi was found having hanged herself as she was the only one in the cell”.

Lessing added: “We want to know why bail was not fixed for Montsumi’s offences in terms of Schedule 2 Part I (which includes possession) as per the lockdown regulations issued by the Justice Minister on March 31.”

She said it was reported by Montsumi's friends that she said she was ill. “Did she report that she was ill? Was it noted by the police officers and, if so, what was the nature of her illness and was she provided with medical care?”

