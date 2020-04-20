Call to sanction Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie for allegedly breaching lockdown rules

Cape Town - Calls are mounting for mayor Dan Plato to sanction and act decisively against Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie after he allegedly violated lockdown regulations. This after a video of McKenzie serving food on Friday showed him tasting from a spoon used to dish up, before using the same spoon to dish more food. And on Thursday McKenzie, while distributing grocery hampers to an old age home of more than 20 residents, posed for a picture with no adherence to physical distancing. Community activist Brian Adams said: “Since day one the Ward 50 Councillor has shown total disregard to the president and the Bonteheuwel community by not adhering to the lockdown protocols, safety precautions and to not gathering in groups of over 10.” Adams said decisive action had to be taken by the mayor and the premier, failing which the matter would be escalated to the president. “His irresponsible behaviour is reprehensible and inexcusable.”

Community activist Henrietta Abrahams said McKenzie must stay home and self isolate as he was putting the community at risk.

“He should be charged for breaking the law. He was quick to charge community members for allegedly spreading fake information on a community page, so now he should walk the plank, too,” she said.

Speaker of the City of Cape Town Council, Dirk Smith, confirmed that a complaint had been received.

McKenzie said he would continue to ensure that as many people as possible had something to eat. “A lot of these organisations fighting me have run out of money to look after their followers. We are looking after Bonteheuwel; not specific party followers.”

He said his commitment towards the community was clearly visible and political grandstanding would not deter him from continuing to care for his community. He added that their focus was the livelihood of people and not the political games played out by some.

McKenzie confirmed the first Covid-19 case in the community.

