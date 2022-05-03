Call to stop ‘onslaught’ on homeless after structures in Mitchells Plain removed

Cape Town - In what activists activists have described as the launch of the City’s winter onslaught on the marginalised, structures in Mitchells Plain belonging to groups of homeless people were removed and confiscated by law enforcement officers at the weekend. The groups – which sought refuge on a field between the Westpoort Road and the Mitchells Plain Town Centre taxi rank and behind the community health-care centre – were being constantly served with notices and fines by law enforcement.

Nehemiah Call Initiative founder Dean Ramjoomia said thee groups, which have been in the area for more than two years, had been the constant targets of law enforcement officers. “What is concerning is that the City embarks on this when the winter season is approaching, which I believe is a deliberate strategy to punish the homeless off the streets. “While I recognise that the social workers make various attempts to genuinely assist the displaced people, when they leave law enforcement continues with their pathetic and punitive strategy of harassment, intimidation and senseless fines and warnings.

“These by virtue declare our people as undesirables and further criminalise their existence. The right of all must equally be recognised, no one should be a sacrifice for another, particularly in face of many systemic shortcomings and outdated processes,” he said. He said to date the City had failed to recognise the impact of poverty, unemployment and social ills which he said resulted in homelessness. Activist Deon Carelse said the homeless in the Mitchells Plain area continued being bullied and intimidated despite numerous court orders against the City.

“The SA Human Rights Commission must immediately come to the aid of the vulnerable groups and stop treating the City with kid gloves while it is violating people’s rights. “The SA Human Rights Commission, which is a Section Nine institution, is not fulfilling its mandate. It’s unconstitutional that the City continues with bullying and this can’t go on in this new political institution,” Carelse said. Ward councillor Solomon Philander said funding was made available for two field workers to offer alternatives to the people on the street in the CBD. He said public complaints were received by his office.

“I welcome all efforts from the NGO sector, which provides daily support to people living on the streets. However, if people refuse the help then enforcement should follow. The majority of the individuals living in the CBD are not destitute as their families live in the area of Mitchell’s Plain. “Structures are made against the community health-care centre, with people openly urinating and defecating in full view and against the fence, contributing to the health risk reported to my office. Open fires are the order of the day, not caring about people using the health facility,” he said. The City’s law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said officials assisted in the police operation as requested.