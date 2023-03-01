Calls for access to diagnostics, treatment on Rare Disease Day

Cape Town - Rare Disease Day, observed on the last day of February annually, aims to raise awareness on the not-so-rare occurrence of rare diseases and the many ways in which to improve the lives of those affected. Rare Disease Day yesterday shone a spotlight on the more than 300 million people affected globally, and about 4 million people in South Africa.

The head of Tygerberg Hospital’s medical genetics, Stellenbosch University’s medical genetics associate professor and head of the Rare Disease Genomics research group, Professor Shahida Moosa, said there were 7 000 to 8 000 different rare diseases. Although individually rare, these affect a considerable proportion of the population, 6% to 8% or one in 15 people in the world. Some of the rare diseases common in South Africa are albinism and achondroplasia dwarfism, with Mabry syndrome common in the Western and Eastern Cape.

“The situation is quite dismal in South Africa, but we are hopeful that this will change,” Moosa said, speaking of diagnosis and treatment. “About 80% of rare diseases have a genetic origin which means that if we use the latest in genetic and genomic testing, we have the possibility of diagnosing these people and giving them a definitive diagnosis. “The problem is that there isn’t wide adoption of genetic and genomic testing. There hasn’t been buy-in from our health ministry for our hospitals across the board to support funding for genetic testing and genomic testing.”