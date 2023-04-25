Calls for Cape metro residents to help name City’s new anti-littering mascot

Cape Town - Attention Mother City commuters, the City is calling for all of you to help come up with a suitable name for its new anti-litter mascot. Currently more than 500 name suggestions have been received.

According to the City, the name suggestion campaign has attracted lots of individuals, so much so that the deadline has been extended to May 31. In their pursuit aimed at motivating and challenging individuals to keep coming up with name suggestions, City mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco member for urban waste management Grant Twigg visited Rylands Primary School on Thursday. “It was a joy to witness the excitement of learners at Rylands Primary on Thursday in response to our anti-littering mascot. We are encouraged about the immense public response to the call to name our mascot. We are now extending the naming deadline to May 31 to enable more Capetonians to get involved,” said Twigg.

The mascot will form part of a concerted effort to engage young people and schools about getting involved for a cleaner Cape Town. Not only that, prizes will be awarded for the best name suggestions from residents, schools, and businesses. Winning name suggestions and the final name for the mascot will be announced in June

Twigg said once the name has been picked, the mascot will hit the campaign trail to public events, schools, community clean-ups, malls and busy intersections so as to get commuters involved. “With this new mascot, we hope to keep building the movement for a cleaner Cape Town. It starts with each one of us. “We’re calling on residents, schools, businesses and civil society to get involved in naming our mascot, who is modelled on the green city litter bins found across the city.

“As part of our Keep Cape Town Clean campaign, we’re calling on all Capetonians to never litter, and to always use the available litter bins. All of us can take a minute to pick up litter, and encourage others to do the same. Together, Capetonians can be a powerful force for change,” said Twigg. To all those who have not yet suggested a name and are very much interested, they can do so by sending their name suggestions to: Twitter: @Geordinhl or @CityofCT