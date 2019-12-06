This after a disciplinary hearing ruled last month that Ndudane be dismissed after she was found guilty on theft of three tons of abalone to the value of R7 million from the department stores in Paarden Island in December 2017.
“Having considered all the evidence and having heard argument from the initiator, the chairperson pronounced a sanction of dismissal as the only possible sanction to be imposed.
“The misconduct is of a serious nature and deserves to be eradicated and deterred within the department in order to better achieve the goals of the department and broader public service,” the letter read.
It is alleged that five days after the dismissal Ndudane was appointed as the head of department of the Eastern Cape’s rural development and agrarian reform department. Her appointment was announced by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.