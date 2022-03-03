Calls for health department to intervene on the 'unfair dismissal' of over 120 hospital porters

Cape Town - The EFF in the metro has called on the provincial health department to intervene and investigate the unfair dismissal of over 120 outsourced porters and an immediate insourcing of all Groote Schuur staff members. The EFF’s call follows a deadlock in negotiations between the party, on behalf of the workers, and the Groote Schuur management on Tuesday which resulted in a violent picket where they burnt rubbish bins, chairs, and other items.

Its labour desk team including councillors and some of the workers were arrested. The party accused the management of the hospital of turning its back on workers who it said gave more than 18 years of service to the hospital and sacrificed themselves and their families during the pandemic. “The very same essential workers that were once called heroes are now being tossed away like rubbish, their livelihood does not matter today,” the party said.

One of the workers leader, Sisonke Kanzi, said in April 2016, when a new contractor, Staff Direct took over from Zara, at least 60% of the porters that were working at the hospital under Zara were absorbed. He says it was the case for years. Kanzi said their woes started when Zara was re-awarded the contract and elected to “dismiss” staff members previously working under Staff Direct.

“We have been exploited by these agents and for some time have been fighting with the hospital to permanently employ us but it has been distancing itself from the matter. “We worked throughout the pandemic receiving patients while the government porters refused to work in the Covid-19 wards. “What is more concerning is that the new company is selling jobs, as some of the workers have been told to pay R2 000 to get a job, which is something we won’t allow.

“We want the hospital to insource us so that we receive benefits,” he said. Groote Schuur spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said the hospital could not be held responsible for who companies employ when they have a tender awarded to them. He said the hospital was a client of the company and cannot dictate how they manage their business.