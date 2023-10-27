Calls for hit-and-run driver to give himself up after Saxonsea toddler killed

Cape Town - The police and the community are urging the driver who knocked down a 5-year-old girl from Saxonsea, Atlantis, to hand himself over after the child later died in hospital. The driver of the white bakkie took the girl and a family member to the local hospital after emergency services took too long, but disappeared soon after.

A police report said 5-year-old Chevante Alcaster was walking with her uncle to her grandmother’s house on Brutus Street, Saxonsea, when she abruptly broke free from her uncle’s hand and ran across the street. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Unfortunately, when the deceased ran across the street, a white bakkie was approaching, and the girl ran in front of it. “She was knocked down. Eyewitness accounts said the driver stopped, and the police and ambulance were contacted. However, emergency services took too long to arrive.”

Van Wyk said the driver then loaded Chevante and her uncle into his bakkie and took them to the hospital. “The injured victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from injuries sustained. Atlantis police have registered a culpable homicide case for investigation. “According to reports, the driver was not allowed into the hospital and left the premises,” he said.

Residents, however, claim that the driver did not try to gain access to the hospital or insist on staying with Chevante and her uncle, but decided to flee the scene before police arrived. Some have since begun calling for the driver to be found and arrested. The reached out to Chevante’s family for comment, however the family said they were not yet ready to speak.