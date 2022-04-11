Calls for investigation into failure to discipline Hanover Park councillor over complaints

Cape Town - ANC MPL Khalid Sayed has called on Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell to institute an urgent investigation into the DA’s failure to act against Hanover Park ward councillor Antonio van der Rheede regarding allegations levelled against him by the community. The community submitted 19 grievances against Van der Rheede, which included allegations of misappropriation of funds and manipulation of EPWP contracts; his failure to call a public meeting in the past four years; and hand-picking of the ward committee.

Some of these grievances date back four years and were given to mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the council speaker Felicity Purchase, and DA chief whip Desiree Visagie in meetings that were held with the community between November and February. Van der Rheede on numerous occasions dismissed the allegations as baseless accusations.

Acting on behalf of the Hanover Park Concerned Residents Committee, Roberto Stemmet said despite these allegations Van der Rheede was allowed to make damning and detrimental decisions on behalf of the community. He said the resulting negative impact of these critical decisions was evident as Hanover Park continued to plunge further into deep dejection. Stemmet said this dereliction of duty by the ward councillor was enough evidence to initiate disciplinary action as public communication and public participation were the key pillars when governing any ward.

Sayed said the DA Federal Executive Council was made aware of these serious allegations but these had not been given the necessary attention. “This is completely unacceptable. I am shocked but not surprised that the mayor of the City of Cape Town, the speaker and the chief whip of the majority party in the City have not taken these concerns seriously. “Hanover Park is a community whose well-being is not necessarily a priority for the City of Cape Town, and this can be seen from how it sets out its budget. Poor and working-class communities are not the priority, hence, the behaviour and lack of leadership shown by the ward councillor.

“Instead, they are trying to manage internal issues inside the DA at the disservice of the community, and that’s the sad thing,” he said. Sayed said public representatives had a responsibility to be responsive to communities and make people part and parcel of the decisions. Purchase said her office would respond today.