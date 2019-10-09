A study at Harvard University has found that the hours from 3pm to 6pm are the peak time for juvenile crime and victimisation.
Participation in after school programmes gets children and youth off the streets, under supervision and prevents potentially risky behaviour.
In his recently announced safety plan for the Western Cape, Premier Alan Winde said one of his priorities would be “to ensure that 8000 of the children most vulnerable to violence - boys in particular - have access to programmes that they actually want to attend to keep them busy in the afternoons, where the lure of criminality has been proven to begin”.
Recent Department of Correctional Services statistics revealed that a significant number of children (persons under the age of 18) and juveniles (people between the ages of 18 and 20) were currently languishing in prison. Of those remanded detainees, nine were children, 799 were juveniles and 2405 were between 21 and 25 years. Of those sentenced, seven were children, 387 were juveniles and 2742 were aged 21-25.