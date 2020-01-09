The City of Cape Town is struggling to win the fight against traffic light vandalism and is forking out millions of rand each year to fix and repair them. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is struggling to win the fight against traffic light vandalism and is forking out millions of rand each year to traffic signal companies for the repair and replacement of faulty or damaged robots. The traffic signal at the intersection of Prince George Drive (M5) and Oude Vlei Road in Marina Da Gama was again vandalised on Tuesday evening, and the city is now calling on residents to help identify those responsible for vandalising the traffic signal.

Transport mayco member, Felicity Purchase said transport directorate officials still need to assess the extent of the damage, and it was uncertain when repairs will be undertaken and how long it will take to get the signal functioning again.

Purchase said: "This is a disgrace. This signal was repaired by mid-December 2019, also as a result of vandalism. It is not even a month later and we are now faced with another emergency repair yet again."

"This willful destruction of public property is endangering the lives of motorists and pedestrians alike. Traffic flow will be severely impacted next week when most residents return to work and with the schools opening for the new year. Also, every time a signal is destroyed we spend thousands of rands to get it repaired – it is a waste of money and resources that could have been used for other priorities," Purchase said.