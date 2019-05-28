The City’s R320m hostel transformation plan has been slammed by those who suggest hostels should be replaced with proper housing rather than upgraded. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Hostels in South Africa are an ugly reminder of the apartheid era, and they should be replaced with proper housing rather than upgraded. So said Bongikhaya Qhama, provincial secretary of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), in response to a statement by Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi that R320 million would be used for a hostel transformation programme.

According to Booi, the programme - set to commence next year - would see the construction of about 660 new units on the Special Quarters and New Flats sites in Langa.

He added that Cape Town had approximately 11 000 hostel bed spaces within Gugulethu, Langa, Nyanga, Lwandle and Mfuleni, with Langa being home to some of Cape Town’s worst-affected hostels.

“We strongly feel there is a level of heritage for people residing in Langa and to those families upgrading hostels is not a substitute for adequate housing.

“What we need is decent housing for hostel dwellers. The DA has during their election campaign made a number of promises including housing and it is now time that they live up to these promises,” said Qhama.

Booi said that under the apartheid regime, the hostels in Langa and other areas in Cape Town and South Africa were built for black African men who were employed as labourers for various companies within the larger cities of the country.

“This system not only impacted on the health, safety and socio-economic and customary circumstances of workers, but had a huge impact on their family life.

“We are asking all affected parties and stakeholders to work with us and to act in a manner that is to the benefit of as many beneficiaries as possible.”

The ANC is also not in support of the City’s hostel transformation programme, and believes the move from a hostel to a decent house is still the best viable option.

“People living in hostels must be treated with dignity and have the right to privacy. Our position of the ANC is one of moving from hostels to homes. The ANC Western Cape did it in 1999 when we moved hostel dwellers to decent homes,” said chief whip Pat Lekker.

