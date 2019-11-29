Calls to shut Rheinmetall Denel Munition factory as explosion pain still lingers









A building on the Rheinmetall Denel Munition Site. Picture: Tracey Adams/ANA African News Agency Cape Town - Activists and residents in the community of Macassar have set their sights on ammunitions manufacturer Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM), calling for it to be closed down in spite of the company employing hundreds of people from the surrounding communities. Part of the anger directed at the company stems from a deadly blast in September last year that killed eight people. Community activist Rhoda Ann Brazier said: “The families are still in pain and they feel that no one has taken responsibility. “The factory is in the middle of the community and what we want is other alternatives for that land. “Putting a factory of that magnitude in the middle of the community puts their lives at risk and it’s a huge deal. The government needs to start putting money into the community so that there can be job creation,” she said.

Last night residents of Macassar held a public meeting where the families who lost their loved one’s spoke. Several guest speakers were also in attendance, including Terry Crawford-Browne, co-ordinator for World Beyond War, who is against the company for exporting arms to war-torn countries.

“International studies have proven that ammunition factories based in residential areas have massive health implications for residents.

“What we want is an investigation into the water and air quality in the area. The land that Denel is based on could be used for a more appropriate opportunity,” said Brazier.

Browne alleges that RDM weapons have been exported and used by the Saudis and Emiratis to commit war crimes in Yemen.

“Essentially South Africa has become complicit in the war crimes in Yemen and these exports should have never been allowed. What they have constantly bragged about is the job creation in the area but they have created poverty jobs that put the lives of workers at risk.

“We want the ammunition section of the plant closed down and workers must be retrained,” he said.

According to reports, 60% of Rheinmetall Denel Munition exports go to the Middle East with Saudi Arabia and the UAE among its biggest customers.

It recently emerged that South Africa was blocking arms sales to countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE in an inspections dispute, endangering billions of dollars of business and thousands of jobs in its struggling defence sector, according to industry officials.

According to the factory, it has over 682 employees in Somerset West - this excludes employees at the three other sites, and the people who operate small businesses at the four sites.

Jan-Patrick Helmsen, chief executive at RDM said: “Rheinmetall Denel Munition has a strong safety record at all of its sites and is fully compliant with relevant safety, health, and environmental laws and standards.

“The Somerset West site presents no risk to the surrounding area and communities.

“RDM’s priority was, is and continues to be fully compliant with all relevant environmental laws and standards.”

Helmsen said they have not received any complaints from anyone.

“Rheinmetall Denel Munition is one of the biggest employers and supporters of local suppliers in the Western Cape area and will continue to be a good corporate citizen, to work with the community for the upliftment and improvement of the Macassar area,” he said.

[email protected]