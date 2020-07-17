Campaign launched to gather info, give recognition to black SA soldiers in WWI

Cape Town - A large-scale campaign is being launched this week, to gather details of black South Africans who served during World War I.

It hopes to gather public input to help fill in the pieces of these men’s lives, who until now have not received recognition for their sacrifice by name.

Thousands of black South Africans enlisted for non-combatant duties, serving in various labour units, including the Cape Coloured Labour Regiment, the Cape Auxiliary Horse Transport, the Military Labour Bureau and the Military Labour Corps.

Unlike the SA Native Labour Contingent, which served in Europe and is well known for its connection to the SS Mendi, these men were recruited and served on African soil.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has identified more than 1600 members of the South African labour units.