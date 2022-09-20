Camps Bay tidal pool among several coastal pools getting urgent repairs

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s coastal management branch supported by the recreation and parks department is setting out to revamp the tidal pools at Camps Bay, Maiden’s Cove, Saunders and Milton into more aesthetically pleasing summer swimming locations. The works will form part of the coastal management branch’s planned annual maintenance, where specific tidal pools were identified for operational repairs based on the popularity of the pools and the lack of safe swimming locations in the area.

Cape Town deputy mayor and spatial planning and environment Mayco member Eddie Andrews said while the maintenance projects largely entail aesthetic improvements to the tidal pools, they will also see a great deal of essential repairs being done. These include concrete crack repairs and stone pitching wall repairs. He said: “The intention is to improve the experience of all of those using the tidal pools and, importantly, to prolong the design life of these assets.” Work at the Camps Bay tidal pool will start on September 28 and is scheduled to last for at least three weeks. The pool area will remain open to the public throughout.

At the Camps Bay tidal pool, the department says it wants to improve the wall surfaces. At Saunders it wants to create a safer access walkway. At Milton the plan is to facilitate better water retention, while the project at Maiden Cove’s two tidal pools is to repair the valves and cracks. “We will take utmost care to accommodate swimmers and beachgoers during these works as we know the Atlantic Seaboard tidal pools count among the most popular recreational amenities in Cape Town. If all goes according to plan, the works at all of the pools should be completed by the end of November, just in time for the summer holiday season,” Andrews said. The City is planning to close the Saunders and Milton pools for approximately two weeks each while the work is under way. However, the exact dates will only be communicated to the public closer to the time.