Candlelight vigil for heroic Steenberg waiter Braden Cannoo

Cape Town - The Steenberg Village community and friends of the slain 22-year-old student and waiter who was run over by robbers near the restaurant where he worked, will today hold a candlelight vigil in his memory. Braden Cannoo died last Monday after he was dragged by a car outside a restaurant in Tokai, after he tried to apprehend thieves who had fled with the manager’s cellphone. Resident Simone Burton said as concerned citizens and members of the community, they wanted to “call attention to the senseless killing" of Cannoo. “He succumbed to his injuries after being struck by the robber’s getaway car, in what turned out to be the most horrific circumstances. "As customers and tenants of Steenberg Village, we are coming together and calling for the necessary improvements to create a more secure environment, both in and outside of our local shopping centre. We want to bring awareness to Braden and help to make his life stand for so much more, despite this tragic incident,” she said.

Burton said residents also wanted to make management of the shopping centre accountable.

“I have been on the centre management's case about the lack of security for months. There are no panic buttons, very few cameras, kids begging along the road, giving customers a hard time," she said.

"Cyclists and customers are being attacked on and off the site. Westlake walkway is a huge problem not being addressed. People walking to and from Westlake are petrified, and I feel that they can help address that issue along with the consulate that uses that centre to park.

"Everyone passes the buck. When the incident happened there was no number plate recognition or security response.

"As they bumped him over at that point there should have been security to block the thieves from leaving the centre," Burton added.

Cannoo’s girlfriend Nina Devlin said he was always security conscious as well as tried to keep everyone safe.

She said the family was coping by sharing happy memories of him.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up following Cannoo’s death and donors have shared their tributes while generously donating towards the funeral costs, with more than R70 000 raised.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a 34-year-old suspect will appear today in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder.

Anyone with further information can contact Sergeant Brink on 021 702 8900 or the detective branch commander, Captain Alexander, on 082 469 2578.

Cape Argus